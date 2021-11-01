Dr. Oscar Radi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Radi, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Radi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deland, FL.
Dr. Radi works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Family and Internal Medicine at DeLand1070 N Stone St Ste A, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 202-5878
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Radi was patient and caring. We don't care much for doctors visits, but my husband and I both were very happy with our appointments with Dr. Radi and will schedule with him again.
About Dr. Oscar Radi, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1700438454
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Radi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Radi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radi.
