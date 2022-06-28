Dr. Oscar Polo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- OR
- Portland
- Dr. Oscar Polo, MD
Dr. Oscar Polo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Polo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Polo works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics & Gynecology East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 362, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 239-6800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat High Risk Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Polo?
Very good. He has wonderful people skills.
About Dr. Oscar Polo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275527129
Education & Certifications
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polo works at
Dr. Polo has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Polo speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Polo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.