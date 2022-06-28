Overview

Dr. Oscar Polo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Polo works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.