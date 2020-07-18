Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Addiction Psychiatrists
- TX
- El Paso
- Dr. Oscar Perez, MD
Dr. Oscar Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Perez, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor
Dr. Perez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oscar E Perez MD1400 N El Paso St Ste A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-0444Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Acute Behavioral Diseases
- View other providers who treat Addiction
- View other providers who treat Addiction Treatment
- View other providers who treat ADHD Comorbidity
- View other providers who treat ADHD Parent Coaching
- View other providers who treat ADHD Testing
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Addiction
- View other providers who treat Adjustment Disorder
- View other providers who treat Adolescent Depression
- View other providers who treat Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
- View other providers who treat Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- View other providers who treat Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aerosol Addiction
- View other providers who treat Agitated Depression
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Testing
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Alcoholic Paranoia
- View other providers who treat Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
- View other providers who treat Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
- View other providers who treat Antisocial Behavior
- View other providers who treat Antisocial Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Anxiety Attack
- View other providers who treat Atypical Depression
- View other providers who treat Atypical Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Autism
- View other providers who treat Avoidant Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Behavior Modification
- View other providers who treat Behavioral Disorders
- View other providers who treat Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder
- View other providers who treat Binge Eating Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar I Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar II Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar IV Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar V Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar VI Disorder
- View other providers who treat Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD)
- View other providers who treat Borderline Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Chemical Addiction
- View other providers who treat Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Cocaine Addiction
- View other providers who treat Cocaine Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- View other providers who treat Counseling Services
- View other providers who treat Dependent Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depression Relapse
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Depressive Episode
- View other providers who treat Detoxification
- View other providers who treat Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse
- View other providers who treat Dissociative Amnesia
- View other providers who treat Dissociative Disorder
- View other providers who treat Dissociative Fugue
- View other providers who treat Dissociative Identity Disorder
- View other providers who treat Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
- View other providers who treat Drug Abuse
- View other providers who treat Drug and Alcohol Dependence
- View other providers who treat Drug Testing
- View other providers who treat Drug Treatment
- View other providers who treat Drug Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Diseases
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Eating Disorders
- View other providers who treat Family Psychotherapy
- View other providers who treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder
- View other providers who treat Group Psychotherapy
- View other providers who treat Histrionic Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Homicidal Ideation
- View other providers who treat Hyperactive Behavior
- View other providers who treat Impulse Control Disorders
- View other providers who treat Integrative Behavioral Health Care
- View other providers who treat Late-Life Bipolar
- View other providers who treat LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy
- View other providers who treat LGBT Healthcare
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Masochistic Behavior
- View other providers who treat Medication Management
- View other providers who treat Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Narcissistic Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Non-Affective Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Opioid Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
- View other providers who treat Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
- View other providers who treat Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
- View other providers who treat Opioid Dependence
- View other providers who treat Opioid Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Outpatient Addiction Treatment
- View other providers who treat Outpatient Psychiatry
- View other providers who treat Panic Attack
- View other providers who treat Panic Disorder
- View other providers who treat Panic Disorder With Agorapobia
- View other providers who treat Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia
- View other providers who treat Paranoid Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Persistent Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Personality Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phobia
- View other providers who treat Physical Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Depression
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Medication Therapy
- View other providers who treat Psychological Addiction
- View other providers who treat Psychological Testing
- View other providers who treat Psychopharmacologic Treatment
- View other providers who treat Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy for Crisis
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy Services
- View other providers who treat Puerperal Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Residual ADHD
- View other providers who treat Schizencephaly
- View other providers who treat Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizoid Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizophrenia
- View other providers who treat Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizophreniform Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizotaxia
- View other providers who treat Schizotypal Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
- View other providers who treat Separation Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Severe Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Social Anxiety Disorder
- View other providers who treat Social Phobia
- View other providers who treat Stress Management
- View other providers who treat Substance Abuse
- View other providers who treat Substance Dependence
- View other providers who treat Substance Induced Delirium
- View other providers who treat Substance Intoxication
- View other providers who treat Substance Use Disorders
- View other providers who treat Substance Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Substance Withdrawal Delirium
- View other providers who treat Substance-Induced Anxiety Disorders
- View other providers who treat Substance-Induced Disorders
- View other providers who treat Substance-Induced Mood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Suicidal Ideation
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Humana Veterans
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
My wife and I moved to Cloudcroft NM last Oct. We found that trying to get a Doctor here was almost impossible. After much searching we were able to find DR. Perez in El Paso and both of us got in to see him right away. He and his staff are wonderful to deal with . Both Dr. Perez and all the staff have been very professional and kind. We would highly recommend him . Very kind people to deal with. Thank you Dr. Perez !!
About Dr. Oscar Perez, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1336209147
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Inst Mex Sequro Soc Hosp
- Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.