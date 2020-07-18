See All Addiction Psychiatrists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Oscar Perez, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
Dr. Oscar Perez, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor

Dr. Perez works at OSCAR E PEREZ MD in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oscar E Perez MD
    1400 N El Paso St Ste A, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 577-0444
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Humana Veterans
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Jul 18, 2020
    My wife and I moved to Cloudcroft NM last Oct. We found that trying to get a Doctor here was almost impossible. After much searching we were able to find DR. Perez in El Paso and both of us got in to see him right away. He and his staff are wonderful to deal with . Both Dr. Perez and all the staff have been very professional and kind. We would highly recommend him . Very kind people to deal with. Thank you Dr. Perez !!
    Matt & Debbie Dimmitt — Jul 18, 2020
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1336209147
    • Baylor
    • Inst Mex Sequro Soc Hosp
    • Psychiatry
