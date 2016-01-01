Overview

Dr. Oscar Pelaez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PASCACK VALLEY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY.



Dr. Pelaez works at JORGE E LATORRE, M.D. in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.