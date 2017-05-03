See All Pediatric Neurologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Oscar Papazian, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Oscar Papazian, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Oscar Papazian, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Papazian works at MIAMI CHILDREN'S NEUROLOGY in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Children's Neurology
    9555 N Kendall Dr Ste 211, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    miami children's neurology
    7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 120, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 338-9381

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Developmental Coordination Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Language Delay Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Macrocephaly Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Microcephalus Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Plagiocephaly Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Papazian?

    May 03, 2017
    I am so grateful for the care that Dr. Papazian has shown to my family. In one of our darkest times he was there for us. I couldn't have asked for a better doctor, thank you, thank you, thank you.
    ALBUQUERQUE — May 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Oscar Papazian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Oscar Papazian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Papazian to family and friends

    Dr. Papazian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Papazian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Oscar Papazian, MD.

    About Dr. Oscar Papazian, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326124553
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Child Neurology-Jackson Memorial Hospital University Of Miami
    Residency
    Internship
    • Pediatrics-Variety Chldns Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Complutense De Madrid, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Faculty of Medicine / University La Habana
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Pediatric Neurology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oscar Papazian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papazian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Papazian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Papazian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papazian works at MIAMI CHILDREN'S NEUROLOGY in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Papazian’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Papazian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papazian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papazian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papazian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Oscar Papazian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.