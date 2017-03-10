Dr. Oscar Pakier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Pakier, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Pakier, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Oscar Pakier MD Inc.18226 Ventura Blvd Ste 210, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 774-0939
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pakier?
Dr. Pakier is a good listener, which puts him miles ahead of most doctors. He has done an excellent job of managing my depression and anxiety. Best of all, he looks and sounds like Dr. Kroger from "Monk." I recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Oscar Pakier, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1447320304
Education & Certifications
- USC
- Evanston Hospital
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pakier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pakier accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pakier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pakier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pakier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pakier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.