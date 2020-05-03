Overview

Dr. Oscar Ortiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They completed their residency with Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus



Dr. Ortiz works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.