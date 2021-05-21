Dr. Oscar Ordonez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ordonez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Ordonez, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Ordonez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Randolph.
Dr. Ordonez works at
Locations
-
1
Oscar I Ordonez5091 E Jackson St, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 468-6337
- 2 6413 Logan Ave Ste 104, Belvidere, IL 61008 Directions (815) 544-3112
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Randolph
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ordonez?
Dr. Ordonez is what a doctor ought to be! He takes a sincere interest in helping his patients. He brings a broad range of conventional and holistic modalities.
About Dr. Oscar Ordonez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518940196
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ordonez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ordonez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ordonez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ordonez works at
Dr. Ordonez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ordonez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ordonez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ordonez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ordonez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.