Dr. Oscar Ochoa, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Oscar Ochoa, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ochoa works at PRMA Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PRMA Plastic Surgery
    9635 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 692-1181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 08, 2016
    Great bedside manner and a way of making you feel at ease. His skill in breast reconstruction is amazing.
    deborah in Mathis, TX — Apr 08, 2016
    About Dr. Oscar Ochoa, MD

    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871778928
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, TX
    • Ut Health Science Center, San Antonio, Tx
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Plastic Surgery
