Dr. Oscar Ochoa, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
PRMA Plastic Surgery9635 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 692-1181
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner and a way of making you feel at ease. His skill in breast reconstruction is amazing.
About Dr. Oscar Ochoa, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, TX
- Ut Health Science Center, San Antonio, Tx
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ochoa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ochoa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ochoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochoa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochoa.
