Dr. Oscar Munoz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oscar Munoz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Cardiology Care Consultants - Cedar Oak Dr11551 CEDAR OAK DR, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 505-7630
Cardiology Care Consultants - Gateway East7814 Gateway Blvd E Ste A, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 505-7628
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road4301 N Mesa St Ste 101, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7629Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
I like that Dr. Muñoz pays attention and listens to my mothers health complaints and then he decifers them and explains them to her. Awesome bed-side manners!
- Cardiology
- English
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
