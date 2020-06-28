Overview

Dr. Oscar Minoso, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL.



Dr. Minoso works at Miami Eye Care in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.