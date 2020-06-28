Dr. Oscar Minoso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Minoso, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Minoso, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL.
Dr. Minoso works at
Locations
-
1
Miami Eye Care5436 SW 8th St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-6424
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minoso?
Excellent service, knowledgeable physician. This doctor has the patience needed to answer all your questions. You will not be disappointed
About Dr. Oscar Minoso, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1710028873
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minoso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minoso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minoso works at
Dr. Minoso has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minoso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Minoso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minoso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.