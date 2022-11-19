Overview

Dr. Oscar Mendez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Mendez works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Franklin Neurology in Franklin, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.