Dr. Oscar Mendez, MD

Neurology
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oscar Mendez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Mendez works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Franklin Neurology in Franklin, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Franklin Neurology
    4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 303, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Rutherford Neurology
    1800 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 396-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Very friendly and knowledgeable. Easy to work with. Highly recommend
    Nina — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Oscar Mendez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366403230
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Upmc Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oscar Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendez has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

