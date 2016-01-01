Overview

Dr. Oscar Mendez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They graduated from Universidad Libre De Colombia, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Mendez works at MENDEZ MEDICAL CENTER in Lauderhill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.