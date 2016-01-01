Dr. Oscar Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Matthews, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Matthews, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Natl de Cordoba and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Matthews works at
Locations
1
Healthpointe1717 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 635-2642
2
Cambrian Cardiology Medical Group Inc.2095 W Vista Way Ste 107, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 941-4005
3
Santa Ana Office1514 N Sycamore St, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (714) 558-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Oscar Matthews, MD
- Cardiology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053300673
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Dartmouth Affil Hosp
- Memorial Hosp
- U Natl de Cordoba
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
