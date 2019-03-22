See All Plastic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Oscar Masters, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital

Dr. Masters works at Masters Plastic Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Masters Plastic Surgery
    10900 Hefner Pointe Dr Ste 505, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 (405) 246-0391
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Cancer

Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 22, 2019
    Dr. Masters is kind, compassionate and a fantastic surgeon. I met with him to discuss breast reconstruction and immediately felt at ease. He walked me through the whole process and was always available to answer my questions both before and after surgery. I am thrilled with the results of my surgery. I highly recommend him!
    — Mar 22, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Oscar Masters, MD
    About Dr. Oscar Masters, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700011756
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oscar Masters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masters is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Masters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Masters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Masters works at Masters Plastic Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Masters's profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Masters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.