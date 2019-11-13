See All Plastic Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Oscar Manrique, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Oscar Manrique, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MILITARY UNIVERSITY OF NEW GRANADA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Dr. Manrique works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Neurology
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905
(507) 284-0274
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester
  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Lift Surgery
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Wound Repair
Breast Lift Surgery
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 13, 2019
    Dr Manrique is personable and intelligent. He's very thorough in his explanations of his procedures, often to the point of repeating himself so that you really understand and consent to his care plans. In terms of his surgical ability, he's fantastic. I can't recommend him enough.
    Aubrey — Nov 13, 2019
    About Dr. Oscar Manrique, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1538336938
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MILITARY UNIVERSITY OF NEW GRANADA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oscar Manrique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manrique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manrique has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manrique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manrique works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Manrique’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Manrique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manrique.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manrique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manrique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

