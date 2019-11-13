Dr. Oscar Manrique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manrique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Manrique, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Manrique, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MILITARY UNIVERSITY OF NEW GRANADA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Locations
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-0274Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Manrique is personable and intelligent. He's very thorough in his explanations of his procedures, often to the point of repeating himself so that you really understand and consent to his care plans. In terms of his surgical ability, he's fantastic. I can't recommend him enough.
About Dr. Oscar Manrique, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MILITARY UNIVERSITY OF NEW GRANADA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
