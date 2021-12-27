Dr. Oscar Larrazolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larrazolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Larrazolo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Larrazolo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lancaster, CA.
Dr. Larrazolo works at
Locations
Fariborz David Satey MD Inc1707 W AVENUE J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 949-5929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oscar by far is probably one of the best pediatricians in the AV. We have been seeing him since my first was a newborn in the hospital. Although the annual exams require a few months advance for scheduling, I am still able to get in to see him on an urgent basis as long as I call when the nurses/receptionists tell me to call. Dr. Oscar is very calming and soothing, takes his time with each patient to ask how they are in school, what activities their in, etc and actually LISTENS!! As a parent, I've asked a million and one questions and I feel that he's not giving me a text book answer, rather an educated and well thought out and thorough answer.
About Dr. Oscar Larrazolo, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1548561558
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Dr. Larrazolo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larrazolo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larrazolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Larrazolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larrazolo.
