Overview

Dr. Oscar Jenkins Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Mission Hospital Mcdowell.



Dr. Jenkins Jr works at Asheville Cardiology Associates in Asheville, NC with other offices in Spruce Pine, NC and Highlands, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, First Degree Heart Block and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.