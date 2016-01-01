Dr. Iznaola-Esquivel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oscar Iznaola-Esquivel, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Iznaola-Esquivel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF TAMAULIPAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Iznaola-Esquivel works at
Locations
Cortico Spinal Diagnostics LLC1141 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (361) 239-2851
Pathnet Lab Institute South2391 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 646-8788
Downtown San Antonio Dialysis615 E Quincy St, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 222-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Oscar Iznaola-Esquivel, MD
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF TAMAULIPAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
