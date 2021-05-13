Overview

Dr. Oscar Hernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at JAE R KIM MD in Porterville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.