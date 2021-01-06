Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oscar Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oscar Hernandez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen and Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
RGV Women's Health Center2230 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 425-4901Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
RGV Women's Health Center5700 N Expressway Ste 307, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 350-4645
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
When I first was a patient at the clinic, I had another fellow that I did not like at all. The following year for my annual, I was given to Dr. Hernandez who was new with the practice. He was AMAZING. Very well bedside manner. Courteous and explains thoroughly. He was the only reason why I stayed with the practice. So, so, sadden to hear he's leaving and I wish to follow wherever he moves to, no matter the distance. Exceptional MD.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497038772
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
