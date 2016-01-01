Dr. Oscar Gutierrez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Gutierrez, DO
Overview
Dr. Oscar Gutierrez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hills Drug Store705 Kirk Pl, San Antonio, TX 78226 Directions (210) 225-2200
-
2
Alamo Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons12650 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 656-4363Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Alamo Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons900 OBLATE DR, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 314-4055Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutierrez?
About Dr. Oscar Gutierrez, DO
- Family Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255589511
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez works at
Dr. Gutierrez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.