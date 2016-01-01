Overview

Dr. Oscar Gutierrez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Hills Drug Store in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.