Overview

Dr. Oscar Vizuet, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Vizuet works at OSCAR V GUTIERREZ MD in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.