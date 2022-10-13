Dr. Oscar Goodman Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Goodman Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Goodman Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|JeffersonMedical College - Philadelphia and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Goodman Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 312, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 213-5329Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman Jr?
Comprehensive Cancer Center is a very warm and nurturing environment. From the moment you step inside and sign in until you are ready to leave and meet with the Scheduler to book your next appointment you are made to feel important to the practice and everyone you come into contact with treats you with respect and they are very accommodating to the patients needs. Dr. Goodman and his assistant Esmerelda are very patient in answering all your questions and give you answers in easy to understand clinical and layperson terms. You are never rushed and they spend as much time with you as you need.
About Dr. Oscar Goodman Jr, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568542108
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Campus
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|JeffersonMedical College - Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman Jr works at
Dr. Goodman Jr speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.