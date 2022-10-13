Overview

Dr. Oscar Goodman Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|JeffersonMedical College - Philadelphia and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Goodman Jr works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.