Dr. Oscar Goodman Jr, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oscar Goodman Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|JeffersonMedical College - Philadelphia and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Goodman Jr works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada
    9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 312, Las Vegas, NV 89148 (702) 213-5329
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Vitamin B Deficiency
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Vitamin B Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Comprehensive Cancer Center is a very warm and nurturing environment. From the moment you step inside and sign in until you are ready to leave and meet with the Scheduler to book your next appointment you are made to feel important to the practice and everyone you come into contact with treats you with respect and they are very accommodating to the patients needs. Dr. Goodman and his assistant Esmerelda are very patient in answering all your questions and give you answers in easy to understand clinical and layperson terms. You are never rushed and they spend as much time with you as you need.
    Mark Greenfeder — Oct 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Oscar Goodman Jr, MD
    About Dr. Oscar Goodman Jr, MD

    Medical Oncology
    23 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1568542108
    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Campus
    New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|JeffersonMedical College - Philadelphia
