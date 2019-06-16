See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Cardiology
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Oscar Garfein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Garfein works at Stavropoulos and Axelrod MDs in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David Sternman MD PC
    30 W 60th St Apt An, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 584-1171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treadmill Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 16, 2019
Dr. Garfein is our cardiologist and our family doctor. With broad experience and an exceptional memory he takes the time necessary to understand everything physical, mental and emotional about me and my wife that might affect our health. He stays current with the cardiology literature but also with that on many other health issues. He is very accessible by phone and email and he has a good sense of humor.
Robert Ledogar in New York, NY — Jun 16, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Oscar Garfein, MD
About Dr. Oscar Garfein, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 57 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144226622
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • St Lukes Hosp
Residency
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Internship
  • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
Medical Education
  • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
