Overview

Dr. Oscar Garcia, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at O Roberto Garcia MD in Lutz, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.