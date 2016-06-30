Dr. Oscar Galvis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Galvis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Galvis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elkton, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Galvis works at
Locations
Womens Health Associatesp.c.111 W High St Ste 204, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 392-2321
The Women's Mental Health Center at Psych Associates of Maryland120 Sister Pierre Dr Ste 407, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 823-6408
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am been seeing Dr Galvis for about 3 years now and he is the best. He is very professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Oscar Galvis, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1275517567
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galvis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galvis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galvis has seen patients for Phobia and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galvis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galvis speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.