Overview

Dr. Oscar Florendo Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Highland, IL. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.



Dr. Florendo Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Highland, IL with other offices in High Point, NC and Kernersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Infection, Ringworm and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.