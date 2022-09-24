Dr. Oscar Farronay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farronay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Farronay, MD
Dr. Oscar Farronay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Oscar W. Farronay M.d. P.A.5210 Linton Blvd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 638-3839
- Delray Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
My mother has had declining cognition and her one visit to this caring doctor answered all our family members questions.
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1992792592
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Farronay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farronay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farronay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farronay has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farronay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farronay speaks Russian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Farronay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farronay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farronay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farronay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.