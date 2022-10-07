Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD
Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Dominguez works at
Miami Medical Center8332 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 390-2729Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Careplus
Excellent service, I have been with Dr. Domínguez for 20 yrs. And he is the best.
About Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134203599
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regl Med Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominguez works at
Dr. Dominguez speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.