Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Dominguez works at
Locations
Consultants in Nephrology9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 220, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (720) 764-6137
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dominguez diagnosed and subsequently treated me for a rare kidney disorder. He carefully explained every detail to ensure that I understood what was happening, as well as the reason for every medication in the regimen he prescribed. When I came down with a potential complication while out of state, he worked quickly and efficiently with an ER doctor on my end via telephone to ensure that I received everything necessary to prevent it from becoming serious.
About Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1104892272
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominguez accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dominguez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.
