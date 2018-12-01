See All Nephrologists in Parker, CO
Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Penrose Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Dominguez works at Mountain View Surgical Associates in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Consultants in Nephrology
    9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 220, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6137

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Penrose Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nephritis and Nephropathy
Hyperkalemia
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Hyperkalemia
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2018
    Dr. Dominguez diagnosed and subsequently treated me for a rare kidney disorder. He carefully explained every detail to ensure that I understood what was happening, as well as the reason for every medication in the regimen he prescribed. When I came down with a potential complication while out of state, he worked quickly and efficiently with an ER doctor on my end via telephone to ensure that I received everything necessary to prevent it from becoming serious.
    CO — Dec 01, 2018
    About Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104892272
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern
    • Medical College Of Pennsylvania Hospital
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oscar Dominguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dominguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dominguez works at Mountain View Surgical Associates in Parker, CO. View the full address on Dr. Dominguez’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.