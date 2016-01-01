Overview

Dr. Oscar De Valle III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.



Dr. De Valle III works at Clinica Hispana in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.