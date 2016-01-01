Dr. Oscar Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Cruz, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Cruz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Locations
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (636) 755-3400
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Pediatrics13000 Butler Crest Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-3535
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Oscar Cruz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801816236
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Ophthalmology Baylor Coll Of Med, Ophthalmology Christus St Joseph Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- St Joseph Medical Center
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cruz speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.