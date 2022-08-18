Dr. Oscar Brann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Brann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Brann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Brann works at
Locations
-
1
Carolinas Gastroenterology15110 John J Delaney Dr Ste 120, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 355-8850
-
2
Mecklenburg Medical Group3030 Randolph Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 302-8220
- 3 1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-4178
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brann?
Dr. Brann took time explaining everything to me about my procedure and my results. He answered all my questions and wasn't rushing me out the door.
About Dr. Oscar Brann, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003891094
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- Naval Medical Center
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Fordham U
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brann works at
Dr. Brann has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brann speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.