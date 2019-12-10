Overview

Dr. Oscar Anton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Anton works at SWEDISHAMERICAN MEDICAL GROUP in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.