Dr. Oscar Alonso, MD
Dr. Oscar Alonso, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Integrated Audiology Care PC1034 WARREN AVE, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 960-5310
Stephen Labbie Phd & Assciates1121 Warren Ave Ste 200, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 960-5310
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I highly recommend Dr. Oscar Alonso. Having been one of his patients for 20+ years. He has done an ear surgery, regularly removes wax from my ears, has ordered tests and after leaving a message with results, called again to personally deliver the results, reassure me and ask if I had any questions. He clearly explains things, is friendly, has an excellent bedside manner and truly cares about the well being of his patients. My wife had a throat injury which after she was examined at the ER, told to go home. Upon returning home her throat didn't feel right. We called Dr. Alonso who had Saturday hours, saw her immediately, said it was critical that she be hospitalized as the trauma from the injury might cause swelling cutting off her airway. To note the critical nature of this he offered to call an ambulance as she needed to be attended to quickly. I highly recommend Dr. Oscar Alonso.
- 42 years of experience
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Alonso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alonso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alonso has seen patients for Pharyngitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alonso speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso.
