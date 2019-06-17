Dr. Oscar Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- TX
- El Paso
- Dr. Oscar Aguilar, MD
Dr. Oscar Aguilar, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Aguilar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tecnologico De Monterrey and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Aguilar works at
Locations
-
1
Eastside Family Care Center1671 N Zaragoza Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 996-5210
-
2
Arianna Bender MD PA100 Executive Center Blvd Ste A, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-8233
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Cardioversion, Elective
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angiogram
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Benign
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Obesity Counseling
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Second Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Third Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tilt Table Testing
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Treadmill Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Aguilar?
I would highly recommend Dr. Oscar Aguilar and TIMC. My anxiety level was high, and my spirit battered by a medical condition that consumed my life, and in the moment, hopes for a return to normal. Starting with the courteous receptionist when first walking in that day, each staff member presented themselves in a positive, professional manner. The last minute appointment accommodation meant that Dr. Aguilar had to place several calls for results of tests completed at the hospital (a less committed Doctor would have just told me to come back another day!). Doctor Aguilar listened attentively, addressed and answered all my questions and concerns thoroughly. More importantly, he presented me with such clarity that I felt very confident in my decision regarding the treatment strategy. In addition to demonstrated knowledgeable professionalism, Dr. Aguilar presents as a kind hearted personality dedicated to long term favorable health outcomes for his patients and the community.
About Dr. Oscar Aguilar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1295732592
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med/Meth Hosp
- U Kans Affil Hosps
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Tecnologico De Monterrey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilar works at
Dr. Aguilar speaks Italian and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.