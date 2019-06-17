Overview

Dr. Oscar Aguilar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tecnologico De Monterrey and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Aguilar works at Eastside Family Care Center in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.