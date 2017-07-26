Overview

Dr. Osbert Fernandez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at Integrated Women's Health in Hoboken, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.