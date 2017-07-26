Dr. Osbert Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osbert Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Osbert Fernandez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Integrated Women's Health5 Marine View Plz Ste 105, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 706-4524
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez?
Excelente doctor
About Dr. Osbert Fernandez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740252477
Education & Certifications
- Nymc St Vincent Hospital
- New York Medical College
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- St George's University
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.