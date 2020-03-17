Dr. Osamuede Osemwota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osemwota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osamuede Osemwota, MD
Overview
Dr. Osamuede Osemwota, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Locations
St. Louis Dermatology Center8000 Maryland Ave Ste 760, Saint Louis, MO 63105 Directions (314) 474-0114Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was referred to Dr. Osemwota by her PCP. I attended the visit with her. From the time we walked in the door until we left, the best in customer service one could ask to receive. Dr. Osemwota was SUPER AWESOME, and has a professional team. Her knowledge and her assurance that we understood everything about her processes of treatment were the BEST, barnone!
About Dr. Osamuede Osemwota, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French
- 1275972432
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osemwota has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osemwota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osemwota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osemwota has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osemwota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osemwota speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Osemwota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osemwota.
