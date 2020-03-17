See All Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Overview

Dr. Osamuede Osemwota, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Osemwota works at St. Louis Dermatology Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Louis Dermatology Center
    8000 Maryland Ave Ste 760, Saint Louis, MO 63105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 474-0114
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Acne
Hair Loss
Rash
Acne
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Dermabrasion
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erysipelas
Excessive Sweating
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 17, 2020
    My daughter was referred to Dr. Osemwota by her PCP. I attended the visit with her. From the time we walked in the door until we left, the best in customer service one could ask to receive. Dr. Osemwota was SUPER AWESOME, and has a professional team. Her knowledge and her assurance that we understood everything about her processes of treatment were the BEST, barnone!
    Aleta — Mar 17, 2020
    About Dr. Osamuede Osemwota, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275972432
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osamuede Osemwota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osemwota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osemwota has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osemwota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osemwota works at St. Louis Dermatology Center in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Osemwota’s profile.

    Dr. Osemwota has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osemwota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Osemwota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osemwota.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osemwota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osemwota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

