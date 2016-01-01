Overview

Dr. Osamu Fukuyama, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Fukuyama works at Cardiology Clinic in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.