Dr. Osama Sidhom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osama Sidhom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Osama Sidhom, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.
Dr. Sidhom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
S Paul Sharma A Med Corp.415 W Route 66 Ste 102, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 610-2112
-
2
Citrus Valley Gastroenterology PC Lab500 W San Bernardino Rd Ste B, Covina, CA 91722 Directions (626) 960-2326
-
3
Glendora Digestive Disease Institute1794 S Barranca Ave, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 858-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- San Dimas Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sidhom?
About Dr. Osama Sidhom, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1649238148
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidhom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidhom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidhom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidhom works at
Dr. Sidhom has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidhom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sidhom speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidhom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidhom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.