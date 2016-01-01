Overview

Dr. Osama Sidhom, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.



Dr. Sidhom works at Citrus Valley Gastroenterology in Glendora, CA with other offices in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.