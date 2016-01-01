Overview

Dr. Osama Nunu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Nunu works at Ascension St. John Hospital - Pediatric NICU in Detroit, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.