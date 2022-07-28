Overview

Dr. Osama Niazi, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from At Still University / Arizona School Of Health Science and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Niazi works at Blacker Orthodontics in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.