Dr. Osama Niazi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osama Niazi, DO
Overview
Dr. Osama Niazi, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from At Still University / Arizona School Of Health Science and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Niazi works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Heart Arrhythmia Center3200 S Alma School Rd Ste 204, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 728-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niazi?
Recently had an ablation. It was a much more complicated procedure than I imagined. Could not have gote better. Dr. Niazi has that rare blend of confidence and skill coupled with an obvious care and concern for his patients. I highly recommend him for your EP needs.
About Dr. Osama Niazi, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1588953285
Education & Certifications
- New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center
- At Still University / Arizona School Of Health Science
- Arizona State University
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niazi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niazi works at
Dr. Niazi has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Niazi speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Niazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.