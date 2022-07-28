See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Osama Niazi, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Osama Niazi, DO

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Osama Niazi, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from At Still University / Arizona School Of Health Science and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Niazi works at Blacker Orthodontics in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Heart Arrhythmia Center
    3200 S Alma School Rd Ste 204, Chandler, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 728-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Third Degree Heart Block
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Third Degree Heart Block
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD) Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Congenital Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncopal Tachyarrhythmia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Paroxysmal Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia, Catecholaminergic Polymorphic, 1 Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Niazi?

    Jul 28, 2022
    Recently had an ablation. It was a much more complicated procedure than I imagined. Could not have gote better. Dr. Niazi has that rare blend of confidence and skill coupled with an obvious care and concern for his patients. I highly recommend him for your EP needs.
    Tom Bohl — Jul 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Osama Niazi, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Osama Niazi, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Niazi to family and friends

    Dr. Niazi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Niazi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Osama Niazi, DO.

    About Dr. Osama Niazi, DO

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588953285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • At Still University / Arizona School Of Health Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osama Niazi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niazi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niazi works at Blacker Orthodontics in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Niazi’s profile.

    Dr. Niazi has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Niazi speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Niazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Osama Niazi, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.