Dr. Osama Nahas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Osama Nahas, MD
Overview
Dr. Osama Nahas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Occupational Medicine. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Nahas works at
Locations
Crosspoint Medical Clinic2505 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 683-7473
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very satisfied when i come to see DR. The staff is the best
About Dr. Osama Nahas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1477540953
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- U Damascus Hosps
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Occupational Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nahas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nahas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nahas works at
Dr. Nahas speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.