Dr. Osama Naga, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Osama Naga, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Al-Azhar Univ Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Naga works at
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road6901 Helen of Troy Ste E1, El Paso, TX 79911 Directions (915) 505-7704
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- El Paso Children's Hospital
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
An excellent and conceptual pediatrician.....He ia helping his patients as well as pediatric students by sharing his valuable knowledge with them.
About Dr. Osama Naga, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1912169921
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Al-Azhar University Hospitals
- Al-Azhar Univ Faculty Of Med
- Pediatrics
