Dr. Osama Kashlan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Osama Kashlan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-7010
University of Washington Medical Center1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 520-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a L4/L5 laminotomy performed by Dr. Kashlan, and the results far exceeded my expectations. Four other neurosurgeons had recommended a more invasive surgery, but Dr. Kashlan's skill (endoscopic laminotomy) allowed him to completely alleviate my symptoms with a minimally invasive procedure. Expecting a 3-6 month recovery, instead I was fully recovered in 3-6 weeks, after an almost painless procedure. I cannot speak highly enough of Dr. Kashlan's skill; in addition, he is personally very kind, caring and respectful to his patients.
About Dr. Osama Kashlan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1144549940
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kashlan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashlan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashlan has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kashlan speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashlan.
