Dr. Osama Hlalah, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Osama Hlalah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Hlalah works at Bond Clinic PA in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Bond Clinic PA
    325 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 293-1191
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Pancytopenia
Anemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    DrHlalah is an excellent doctor and he cares about his patients. He & his staff do everything possible to help their patients. They work diligently to keep their patients out of the hospital. Dr Hlalah spent hours reviewing years of my husband's past treatments before our first visit. He is approachable and will listen to you. He has wonderful nurses. He is the best oncologist we have experienced. We highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Osama Hlalah, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1144210022
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osama Hlalah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hlalah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hlalah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hlalah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hlalah works at Bond Clinic PA in Winter Haven, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hlalah’s profile.

    Dr. Hlalah has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hlalah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hlalah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hlalah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hlalah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hlalah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

