Dr. Osama Hlalah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Osama Hlalah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Hlalah works at
Locations
Bond Clinic PA325 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 293-1191Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DrHlalah is an excellent doctor and he cares about his patients. He & his staff do everything possible to help their patients. They work diligently to keep their patients out of the hospital. Dr Hlalah spent hours reviewing years of my husband’s past treatments before our first visit. He is approachable and will listen to you. He has wonderful nurses. He is the best oncologist we have experienced. We highly recommend him.
About Dr. Osama Hlalah, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hlalah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hlalah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hlalah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hlalah has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hlalah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hlalah speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hlalah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hlalah.
