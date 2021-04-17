See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Panama City, FL
Dr. Osama Elshazly, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Osama Elshazly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Alexandria University - Egypt|University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

Dr. Elshazly works at Osama Elshazly, MD in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Osama Elshazly, MD
    2316 W 23rd St Ste A, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 812-5208
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 17, 2021
    I love Dr. Elshazly!! He has been my doctor for almost 20 years! He has always treated me great and given me great medical care. The staff is also great....They are very cordial and knowledgeable.
    Gloria Deason — Apr 17, 2021
    About Dr. Osama Elshazly, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407822877
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Keesport Hospital|Mckeesport Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Alexandria Hospital|Alexandria University Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Alexandria University - Egypt|University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Osama Elshazly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elshazly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elshazly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elshazly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elshazly works at Osama Elshazly, MD in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Elshazly’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Elshazly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elshazly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elshazly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elshazly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

