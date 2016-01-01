Overview

Dr. Osama Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Tripoli and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at National Behavioral Health, Georgetown, KY in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Opioid Dependence and Psychosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.