Overview
Dr. Osama Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Tripoli and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
-
1
National Behavioral Health204 Bevins Ln, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 603-9881
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. Osama Ali, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1447575527
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University of Tripoli
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Anxiety, Opioid Dependence and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Arabic.
