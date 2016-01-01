See All Psychiatrists in Georgetown, KY
Dr. Osama Ali, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Osama Ali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Tripoli and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ali works at National Behavioral Health, Georgetown, KY in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Opioid Dependence and Psychosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    National Behavioral Health
    204 Bevins Ln, Georgetown, KY 40324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 603-9881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Osama Ali, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1447575527
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    • University of Tripoli
    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osama Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at National Behavioral Health, Georgetown, KY in Georgetown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    Dr. Ali has seen patients for Anxiety, Opioid Dependence and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ali has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

