Dr. Al-Suleiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osama Al-Suleiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Osama Al-Suleiman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3101 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 432-7200
-
2
Mohib Medical LLC410 Lionel Way Ste 200, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 353-2602
-
3
Adventhealth Heart of Florida40100 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (352) 432-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Suleiman?
He put a pacemaker in me, operation was great and went home, I have a device that recores my every move and transfer data to the doctor. I was very happy with the doctor, professional manner and able to talk to me on my level so I could understand. My youngest daughter is a nursing manager at orlando health central, she told me of this doctor, I trust my daughters opion and she loves her dad very much. It was the most professional job, no problems since it was installed in me....My life is much better now and feel great knpwing that it is inside me. Cannot tell you how happy I am and he will be my doctor forever, well I am 80 years old and know feel like I'm 50 oe 60. Thanks Thanks Thanks Tom Wright Groveland FL Sept 2019
About Dr. Osama Al-Suleiman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1770586026
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
