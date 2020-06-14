See All Cardiologists in Clermont, FL
Dr. Osama Al-Suleiman, MD

Dr. Osama Al-Suleiman, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (17)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Osama Al-Suleiman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3101 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 432-7200
  2. 2
    Mohib Medical LLC
    410 Lionel Way Ste 200, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 353-2602
  3. 3
    Adventhealth Heart of Florida
    40100 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 432-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Osama Al-Suleiman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1770586026
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Dr. Al-Suleiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Suleiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Suleiman has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Suleiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Suleiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Suleiman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Suleiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Suleiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

